UK Covid-19 Variant In Alabama

A husband and father who was fighting the u-k variant of the coronavirus has died.

This comes only a week after alfonzia jackson was diagnosed and hospitalized at u-a-b.

So far -- there are only 3 confirmed cases of the u-k variant in alabama.

Waay31's olivia schueller found out whether those variants are returning positive on coronavirus testing.

Dr. delaney with the university of alabama birmingham said the u-k varriants are something they're actively studying.

Dr.delaney said there's nothing at this point that tells us the tests are not picking up on the coronavirus variants.

She said based off studies she's seen, most coronavirus tests are picking up on the u-k variant.

Dr. delaney so certainly there is a lot left for us to learn about the variants and this is something being studied right now to determine are our tests adequate for the variant, if the vaccine is adequate for the variant.

Dr. delaney said everyone should continue to wear their masks, social distance and hand wash...this way the chances of the variant spreading are lower.

The f-d-a is monitoring how the variants are impacting testing.

The agency says the u-k variant may cause false negatives on certain tests.

Even if you've been infected with covid-19 -- one health expert says you may not be fully protected from the latest mutations.

That's why they urge people to get vaccinated as quickly as they can.

Dr. anthony fauci, national institute of allergy and infectious diseases, director/"even though there is a diminished protection against the variants, there's enough protection to prevent you from getting serious disease, including hospitalization and death.

So, vaccination is critical.

When it's available, get vaccinated."

Vaccines aren't the only keys to slowing the spread of covid-19.

Dr. anthony fauci and health officials in north alabama still urge everyone to take the usual precautions.

