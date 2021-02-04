Woodford crash 2.3.21
Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYDuration: 0 shares 4 views
Two people are dead after a crash in Woodford county
A crash in woodford county this morning.
The accident happened on leestown road near the franklin county line around 7.
Versailles police say the crash involved two vehicles and one person in each vehicle died.
Another person was taken to the hospital with life- threatening injuries.... according to police.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Ots image:left attempted abduction