Protection Against COVID-19 Variants

North alabama.

So far none of the coronavirus variants have been reported in north alabama but that does not mean they aren't here.

Waay 31's grace campell shares with us why it is not the time to start relaxing on safety measures.

Local leaders say there's one main common denominator between the three different covid-19 variants...each are significantly more contagious than the covid-19 we've seen this past year.

The ceo of huntsville hospital, david spillers, says both the moderna and phizer vaccine will do a good job of protecting you from variants if you continue to follow c-d-c recommendation s.

Sot: trt: 32 david spillers, ceo huntsville hospital: "i've heard people say, 'well this vaccine, it's only going to be 60% against this particular variant.'

There were many years where our flu shots were 60% effective, and it does a really good job of keeping the flu down.

So, 60%, that's a whole lot better than 0.

60% and then you throw on top of that masking, social distancing, and sanitizing the way we've become accustom, we'll still do a very good job getting control of the pandemic if people would do that."

Spillers said he thinks some of the vaccines may end up needing a booster shot depending on how the variants mutate.

There's currently no definitive answer.

In huntsville, grace campbell, waay 31 news.

The alabama department of public health screens positive coronavirus tests for any variants, and then reports it back to the local level.

