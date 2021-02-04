Attempted abduction 2.3.21

Watch: Boy kidnapped in broad daylight after he refuses to pay extortion money
ANI
A boy was kidnapped in broad daylight in Kanpur after he refuses to pay extortion money. The incident took place on February 03...
Department says it is investigating a reported abduction attempt.
According to police.... the attempted abduction happened in the area of the t-j maxx parking lot on tuesday.
The department says it has received reports of other incidents around
A boy was kidnapped in broad daylight in Kanpur after he refuses to pay extortion money. The incident took place on February 03...
The United States Department of Justice is prepared to take Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh — the man convicted of murdering journalist..