Surprise Shipment Of Vaccines

WAAY 31's Sierra Phillips was at Highlands Medical Center in Scottsboro after they got a shipment of vaccinations earlier than expected.

Are on ventilators.

Hundreds were vaccinated today at highlands medical.

That's after a surprise 600 dose shipment arrived at the hospital!

The scottsboro center paused giving the first dose of vaccines last week.

That's because they were uncertain when they would get another shipment.

Waay-31's sierra phillips was there as they kicked first doses off again!

Jones- "my sons says he'll never take it but, me, i'll be the first one in line and that's where i was when they called me."

Right now- paul jones is off the highlands medical center waitlist.

He got his first dose wednesday morning.

Jones- "i feel fine."

His shot was a little delayed after highlands medical put a pause on giving the first dose of the vaccine because they weren't sure when their next shipment of vaccines would come.

Jones- "i know they've got a backlog of getting it in.

I next week -- hospital representatives tell us they're planning to go back to only giving out second doses.

If you qualify for your shot and can't make it to highlands today or friday -- you can still get vaccinated at the jackson county