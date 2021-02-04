Police say 95-year-old resident at assisted living facility in Lafayette shot, killed an employee

Police said a 95-year-old resident at an assisted living facility in Lafayette shot an employee Wednesday morning.
The victim, who police said was shot in the head, died at the hospital later in the day.
Police said a 95-year-old resident at an assisted living facility in Lafayette shot an employee Wednesday morning.
The victim, who police said was shot in the head, died at the hospital later in the day.
The 95-year-old man accused of shooting an employee at Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette is identified as Okie Payne.