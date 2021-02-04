The Corruption of Divine Providence Movie (2020)

The Corruption of Divine Providence Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When a 16 year old Stigmatic Metis girl is kidnapped from a small French Catholic town different religious factions vie for control of her upon her eventual return.

Set in the harvest months of the western Canadian prairies The Corruption of Divine Providence explores what happens when a messenger from God tests the character of humanity.

A dual-language feature film.

Written and directed by Jeremy Torrie With Corey Sevier, Elyse Levesque, Tantoo Cardinal, Ali Skovbye and Eugene Brave Rock