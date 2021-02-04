Contracting COVID After Your First Vaccine Dose

WAAY 31's Olivia Schueller explains the cautions you should take after getting your first dose of the Coronavirus Vaccine.

An emergency room nurse in san diego tested positive for the coronavirus after receiving the fist dose of the vaccine.

The 45-year-old nurse got the pfizer vaccine on december 18-th.

Six days later - he tested positive for the virus.

Waay 31's olivia schueller explains why this happened and the precautions you should take after getting your first dose.

Getting the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine...doesn't mean you're in the clear.

There's still a chance you could get the virus and spread it.

Dr. delaney with the university of alabama birmingham said there is not enough research to show those who get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, can't still get the coronavirus.

She said even after getting both doses, social distancing, handwashing and mask wearing should still be done...so that everyone can be protected.

Dr. delaney, university of alabama birmingham the hope is that if you contracted covid-19 after you've been vaccinated, you'r symptoms would be very minimal and we also hope that the risk of spread would be minimal.

