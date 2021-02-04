5:30pm Super Bowl Super Spreader Event Concerns 02.03.2021

Health officials worry the super bowl could end up being a superspreader.

As covid cases continue to decrease here in kentucky... health officials are asking people to refrain from throwing super bowl parties to keep that momentum going.

dr. steven stack commissioner of public health "it's when people.... more people get vaccinated."

experts are urging people to stick to watching the game with people they live with... or watch