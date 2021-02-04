5:30pm Kentucky's Pandemic Economic Recovery 02.03.2021

More than half of the people unemployed during the beginning of the pandemic have their jobs back.

Economists at a virtual university of kentucky conference today report as of october, the state has recovered 67% of jobs lost during...but as of january 2020 kentucky's employment is still down 5.5%... that's 107,600 jobs.

Business economist kevin kliesen says the pandemic hasn't just affected the economy in one way.

"the u.s. economy has experienced two significant economic shocks that economists call large disturbances that are economic in nature and cause massive dislocation among firms, among workers, and throughout the economy and financial markets."

Kliesen says the the economy is shifting now that vaccines are available and we should expect a better economy this year.

