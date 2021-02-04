Shimmer Movie - Nichole Galicia, Kazy Tauginas, Victoria Stevens

Shimmer Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Dr. Thea Kait is a forensic scientist with the Seneca Police Department.

She is called to the scene of a crime by her friend, Detective Kurt Blas.

There’s been a murder… or has there?

The body isn’t like anything either of them have seen, and the widow of the deceased issues a dire warning: “It’s in the light.” Soon, the bodies start racking up – and the remains are just as baffling.

With mounting pressure from the Police Department, Thea and her forensics team must work quickly to find the culprit… if there is one.

The more evidence they find, the less it seems like a human killer.

But what could be behind these deaths?

How can they stop it?

And what, if anything, is in the light?

Director: Rob Ciano Writer: Brian Anthony Wilson Cast: Nichole Galicia, Kazy Tauginas, Victoria Stevens