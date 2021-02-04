Three killed in Idaho Army National Guard helicopter crash

Three Idaho Army National Guard personnel were killed after their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed south of Lucky Peak near Boise shortly after 8:00 p.m.
Three Idaho Army National Guard personnel were killed after their UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crashed south of Lucky Peak near Boise shortly after 8:00 p.m.
