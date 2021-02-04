Lost Angel movie - Sascha Harman, Fintan Shevlin, Maggie Clune

Lost Angel Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When Lisa returns home to the small island of Newpoint after the mysterious death of her sister, she is drawn into a dangerous and unsettling quest to uncover the truth.

As she begins to suspect sinister criminal underworld connections, she meets her only ally in her mission for justice -- a charming man name Rich, who is hiding his own dark secrets, and his role linking to her sister’s demise.

Director: Simon Drake Writer: Louise Hume Cast: Sascha Harman, Fintan Shevlin, Maggie Clune