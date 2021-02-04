Biden Administration Shipping 1M Vaccines to 6,500 Pharmacies

Big story tonight ---- vaccinating the tri-state.

New at this hour -- president biden is ramping up efforts to get more doses to states.

Starting next week -- more than one million doses of covid-19 vaccines will be distributed to nearly 7- thousand pharmacy - nationwide.

44news reporter marisa patwa spoke with cvs leaders on how this will impact local pharmacies.

She's live in evansville with more.

Marisa?

While over twenty one national chain pharmacies are expected to receive more doses all over the country starting next thursday -- cvs leaders out of chicago told me today that it will take longer for our region to get those doses and for those who are not even eligible yet -- the wait is agonizing "they should hurry and get everyone in for this vaccination."

The biden-harris administration is expanding access to the vaccine to nearly seven thousand pharmacies all over the united states for a total of one million doses -- as a part of the federal retail pharmacy program "the speed of vaccination and people's willingness to get vaccinated is going to be very important."

"cvs health immunizes may include pharmacists, pharmacy interns, or trained pharmacy technicians.

All of our immunizes are both certified and trained in all appropriate protocols as well as holding an active cpr certification."

While the age eligibility for vaccinations in indiana expanded to those sixty five and older monday those not in that age range -- hope it will be their turn soon "i think the longer they wait -- the longer it takes -- it's just going to create more problems with the virus."

And with pharmacies getting the chance to vaccinate -- it will help take the load off of those long wait lines at hospitals and health departments.

"as many outlets as possible to get everybody vaccinated in a short period of time -- they're going to have to rely on other avenues such as pharmacies."

Now while our region may not get those extra doses just yet next week cvs leaders say considering they were planning to receive these doses in spring and they are already getting them next this month it could be sooner rather than later reporting live in