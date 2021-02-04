Indiana looking to open up vaccine appointments to people with certain comorbidities

At this time the state of Indiana plans to continue with their age based approach but are looking at adding Hoosiers with comorbidities to the list of people who are eligible.

Says the teachers were always in phase 2 of the vaccination plan.

This comes as local teachers sent a letter to the governor urging them to be added to the list of people who can be vaccinated.

This comes as local teachers sent a letter to the governor urging them to be added to the list of people who can be vaccinated.

The governor discussed what the states plans are for opening up the vaccine to more people.

He said that they plan to continue with their age based approach but are looking at adding hoosiers with comorbidities to the list of people who are eligible.

At todays press briefing dr. kristina box said that if they were to open up the vaccine to all essential workersthat would add over 2 million more people to the list of individuals eligible to receive the vaccine.

At this time she says the state of indiana in getting around 100- thousand doses a week.

Isdh says that fosucing on people who are at the most at risk of dying from covid-19 is who they will continue to focus on.

When looking at the data older individuals are most likely to die of covid-19.

However the state is looking at opening the vaccine up to people who have certain comorbidities.

As we continue down with age group we will be adding in comorbidities so that we make sure we are including those individuals.

It may even be a young individual with congenital heart defect of some type dr. box says people with comorbidities that leave people at the same risk of dying from covid-19 as people of a certain age will be added to the list of people who can get vaccinated.

The state is currently working with health specialist across the state to determine which comorbidities qualify.

Since opening the vaccine up to hoosiers 65-69 46 percent of people in that age group have been vaccinated.

