Coos County karaoke night results 30 COVID-19 cases

What started as a night of karaoke in coos bay... ended with dozens of people singing the covid blues.

Kezi 9 news reporter evita garza shows us why public health officials are so upset.

It started out as fun and games.

But before karaoke night was finished...a major outbreak was put in motion.

Phoner:?they got together, they screamed ymca into the air and dispersed virus?

More than 30 people have tested positive for covid-19 after attending a two- night karaoke party at a coos county bar in early january.?i didn think we have explicitly say don karoke during a pandemic.

But i guess we should have?

00:28 evita:?although coos heath and wellness is unable to confirm the name of the bar, aaron corvin with oregon osha says they have opened up an investigation against the silver dollar tavern in coos bay?

Phoner:?that inspection was opened in response to a referral we received from oregon health authority.

This transpired pretty recently?

Coos health and wellness assistant director eric gleason says the outbreak forced multiple school districts to put students into quarantine&*righ* after they were cleared to go back to in-person learning.?when adults in the community make the decision they do then impact the community as a whole that results to kids not getting back to school, which is it?

Do you wanna get back to school or have the ability to sing?

I reached out to the silver dollar... but they wouldn't talk to me.

Meanwhile... gleason says they are doing everything they can to finish contract tracing and getting this outbreak in control.

However, he says he hopes this acts as a lesson to everyone to stay away from large gatherings& especially ones that involve sharing a mic.?youe singing and there a lot of spitting that goes along with that.

It just not a safe event?

In roseburg evita garza kezi