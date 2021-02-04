Healthy Living: Hand sanitizer worsens wintertime dry skin

That now that we're well into winter, its pretty common for cases of dry skin to start popping up.

As kezi 9 news anchor chris lueneburg shows us, this year there are some other things that might be contributing to that annoying, dry, itchy skin... in today's healthy living, sponsored by oregon medical group.

"there are quite a few reasons covid-19 may have thrown a wrench into your skincare routine... and as we get into winter dry skin may be hitting you harder than usual.

That's why experts say moisturizing can save you some serious pain."

Oregon medical group dermatologist dr. rie takahashi says its normal for patients to complain of dry skin during the winter "they say, oh doctor, i have a new rash and its on both of my legs and my arms and my skin is just like snowflakes falling onto the ground every day."

That's not the kind of whiteout winter conditions you probably want to see... but it's not just the cold.

Dr. takahashi says her patients are experiencing dry hands too due to frequent hand washing and sanitizing-- which is why she says to keep moisturizer by your side.

"with all the hand sanatizing and hand washing that we do, just to keep a little one on hand that you can use throughout the day, especially for your hands because of all the cleaning that we do is advisable."

With both the hands and body-- applying moisturizer right after washing can seal in the moisture.

"your pores are all dialated and the moisture is starting to leave your body from that nice, warm shower that you took."

Overall... moisturizing at least one to two times a day can be enough to avoid rashes and cracking skin.

"getting your arms and legs is important because those areas ive been seeing as more dry.

"dr. takahashi says the moisturizer doesn't have to be anything-- and if you're budget- consious, a little can go a long way.

Just two pumps can be enough for many people.

In the studio, chris lueneburg