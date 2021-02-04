Shasta County possibly placed be headed into the red tier

On Tuesday, the county reported that the test positivity dropped from 5.5% to 4.9% percent.

Officials say that the county’s equity metric is in the orange tier and test positivity dropped.

But take a look -- average weekly case and positivity rates are dropping..

Shasta county could head into the red tier in 2 weeks.

That's because the county's test positivity and equity metric are in the orange tier.

But with the super sunday coming up this weekend, public health leaders are urging people to avoid large gatherings if there were to be a lot of gatherings and covid spread going on connected to those gatherings over the super bowl then we could certainly see our case rates and our test positivity increase again which could prevent us from moving into the red tier to help the county move into the red tier public health urges people to continue wearing masks and practice social distancing.

County health leaders also urge people to get tested.

That's because the higher the testing volume-- the county's case rate can be adjusted down.

