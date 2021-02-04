WEB EXTRA: Colin Kaepernick Mural In Tampa

A mural honoring Colin Kaepernick's activism was unveiled Wednesday in Tampa, Florida.
The 30-by-90-foot mural features kids from the Tampa Bay area along with volunteers from Kaepernick's non-profit Know Your Rights Camp.
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepnerick is featured in new artwork around Tampa, as part of his collaboration with Ben & Jerry's..