Fully involved house fire destroys home in Harrison County

- a structure fire destroyed a- harrison county man's home- ealrier this evening.

- just after 4 p-m this afternoon- harrison county fire services,- along with biloxi fire and- d'iberville fire departments- responded to a fully involved - structure fire on c-j dellie- road.

- first units on the scene found - single wide trailer on fire as- well as two campers, a car, and- a couple of motorcycles.- no one was home at the time,- - - - besides two cats.

It is unknown- if the cats made it out.- additionally, ammunition and- fireworks inside the structures- were going off.

- - pat sullivan, harrison county - fire rescue - chief: "that is not uncommon to find ammunition.

In this- particular structure we - had ammunition going off.

We- even had fireworks going off.

S- - - - it's something we're aware of.- it's something that we're - trained to be aware of and to b- safe around - it."

- - - michael gennaro, neighbor: "wel i - heard some noise.

So i was- walking back and forth from my- house to my shed and- it sounded like an explosion.

S- when i looked on over, i seen - the flames shooting - - - - up in the air."

/ "with thi pandemic going on like it is, - it's tough to lose something, - especially to a fire on top of- everything else."

The cause of the fire is still- under investigation,- however, sullivan did say the