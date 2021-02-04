Snider's Bam Martin-Scott signs with South Carolina

Tavareon Martin-Scott has signed a national letter of intent to continue his academic and athletic career at the University of South Carolina.

Hey good evening everyone... well today is the day football fans and players alike all across the country look forward to....the signing period officially opened today..

Meaning athletes can make lifelong dreams become a reality and sign with the school of their choosing... plenty of summit city athletes doing just that today...but we're going to start our day in kansas... yes... kansas... at dodge city community college...former snider standout football player tavareon "bam" scott-martin... putting pen to paper and signing with the university of south carolina...bam is part of new head coach shane beamer's first recruiting class...chose the gamecocks over west virginia and mississippi state....a four star product out of dodge city... bam was a juco all-american as a freshman... tallying 3.5 sacks and 42 tackles in 2019... 3