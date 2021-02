Vaccine pop-up sites begin Thursday in Buffalo and Niagara Falls

Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that five new pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites will open in Western New York beginning on Thursday.

MORE VACCINES INWESTERN NEWYORK WILL NOWMEAN MOREPLACES WHEREYOU CAN GET YOURSHOT.GOOD EVENING.FIVE NEW POP-UPVACCINATIONCLINICS WILL BEOPEN ACROSS THEAREA BY THE ENDOF THE WEEK.BUT WITH FARMORE PEOPLEELIGIBLE FOR THEVACCINE ..

THANDOSES AVAILABLE --APPOINTMENTS AREFILLING UP FAST.TONIGHT GILATMELAMED LOOKS ATWHERE THESECLINICS WILL BE --AND THE GAP THEYCAN FILL IN THEVACCINE ROLLOUT.MT.

OLIVE BAPTISTCHURCH WILLTRANSFORM INTO AVACCINE POP-UPSITE.ASSISTANT TO THEPASTOR DWAYNEGILLISON SAYS THEDEMAND FOR THECHURCH'S 300DOSES IS HIGH."WE BROUGHT INTHREESECRETARIES TOANSWER PHONECALLS AND I SAYNON-STOP."BUT THERE ARE NOAPPOINTMENTSLEFT."IT'S GOOD TO SEETHAT OTHERPEOPLE HAVEDOCTORS ANDOTHER SITUATIONSTHEY CAN GO TO,BUT MOSTLY INNERCITIES AND URBANCITIES ANDCHURCHES ARERELYING HEAVILYON CHURCHES ANDCOMMUNITYCENTERS.GOVERNORANDREW CUOMOSAYS THE SITES AREDESIGNED TOTARGETUNDERSERVEDCOMMUNITIES.AND MAKE THEVACCINEACCESSIBLE TOBLACK AND LATINONEW YORKERSDISPROPORTIONATELY EFFECTED BYTHE PANDEMIC.THE SITES ARE.<BULLETS ONSCREEN