North Knox Paoli

Pull away in the second half to win 47-36 over northview..... at the 2a north knox sectional....the host lady warriors took on paoli.... north knox finds abigail mckinley she nails the corner three...mckinley had 16 and she was feeling it from distance... i guess paoli didn't realize she can shoot the rock because this girl can...boom baby, another trifecta for mckinley... graycie poe playing some defense for north knox....she gets the steal...numbers not in her favor here, doesn't matter...poe still gets the hoop and harm..she had 13... north knox wins their sectional opener 40-35