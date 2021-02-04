You've got to have good players to rack up back-to-back state titles like mccallie.

So you can expect several kids to earn college football scholarships.

On national signing day, big blue had six division one signees.

John david tessman heads to davidson.

Jackson burns is going to tennessee tech.

Brothers austin and jack gentle go north to harvard.

Star athlete eric rivers signed to play football at memphis.

And running back b-j harris is taking his talents to missouri.

Rivers:"they don't know how they are going to use me exactly yet.

He just told me to wait until i get up there.

See what i can do.

How i fit in.i'll probably go up there.

Play a bunch.

Move around maybe."

Harris:"i believe in the coaching staff.

First year there and they were 5-5.

We won a few sec games.

I feel like they'll the next up and coming program in the sec."

Chattanooga christian had three players sign, including running back jamichael baxter who is going to tusculum.

And then brothers traveon and treveon scott both signed with cumberland.

Gotta be neat to head off to college to play football with your brother.

Traveon:"it played a major role because i've been playing with him since i was young.

I wasn't going to stop now.

Had to do whatever it takes to keep playing with him."

Treveon:"oh my goodness.

I love playing with my brother.

It's like a younger me when i'm on the field.

I'll say it again.

I love it man."

We had two seniors sign at north murray high school.

Receiver cade petty is staying in state to play for berry college.

Running back dante tidwell edwards flashed a big smile and why not.

He's headed to play some d-one football at army.

Petty:"i really connected with their head coach very well i feel like.

Then the location was very close to home, which is going to make it very easy for my family to come watch me play a lot."

Reporter:"why army?

Of all the offers that you had, what stuck out to you about them?"

Tidwell:"the big thing is what comes after like and the offense they run.

They run the triple option you know."

Plenty of cheers and applause at boyd buchanan for receiver jamichael mcgoy.

He headlined three signees for the bucs.

Mcgoy is headed to u-t martin.

On top of the scholarship, mcgoy posted a 4-point-oh g-p-a last semester.