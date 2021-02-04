Homeless shelter provides refuge as frigid temps blanket the region

Frostbite is a real factor too, we don't want any of that to happen,".

"I don't want to be responsible for anybody being out there and losing a limb or life.

The other scene.

Xxx bone chilling cold is set to blanket the area.

For those without a place to call home ?*- it could mean life or death.

Kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke to a homeless shelter offering a warm place to stay for those in need.

Xxx with the impending extreme cold expected to arrive in our area this week, the northern lights alliance for the homeless are opening their shelters for a warm place ?

"* and to get out of the cold.

Normally ?

"* the men's and women's shelters in mason city provide a refuge for those who are trying to get back on their feet ?

"* or are trying to get out of an abusive situation.

Beginning tomorrow though ?

"* those who need to gt out of the cold can come in?

"* no questions asked.

"we just want them to come in, be warm and be safe out of the elements, get some food and relax."

This isn't the first time the shelther has offered a warm place for people to reside ?

"* when temperatures dp below zero.

Churchill says it's the right thing to do.

