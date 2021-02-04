Skip to main content
Schwinn signs to Kansas State

Credit: KQTV
Kansas...maur hill's andrew schwinn has signed to play at kansas state universityschwinn finished his senior season with over two-thousand yards on offense and 30 touchdowns as a runningback... defensively, schwinn played line-backer and tallied over 100 tackles..andrew led his team to an undefeated regular season and playoff win, along with being nominated for two-a offensive and defensive player of the year in the state of kansas (sot: andrew schwinn, "the feeling of knowing you accomplised that you've had for so long and the work that you've put in knowing it wasn't useles.

It really brought you to a point.

It just feels really good."sot: brandon wilkes, maur hill mt.

Academy football head coach "it was a lot of fun.

Hoping he rubbed off on a lot of guys that are coming back.

And they say what it takes to be the best on and off the field, and just a great example for our program.") schwinn recentley played in the blue-gray at the jerry jones dome, and is selected to play in the kansas shring bowl this

