World Cancer Day 2021: To achieve a healthier and brighter cancer-free world | Oneindia News

World Cancer Day was originated at the first World Summit Against Cancer in 2000.

It was held in Paris and was founded by the Union for International Cancer Control.

World Cancer Day 2021 is observed to spread awareness, inspire change and reduce the global impact of cancer.

The day is celebrated on 4th February every year.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally.

On World Cancer Day, everyone comes together with an agenda to achieve a healthier and brighter world free of cancer.

#WorldCancerDay #FightAgainstCancer #CancerControl