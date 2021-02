Priyanka Gandhi to meet farmer family in Rampur who died during R-day violence: Ajay Lallu

Speaking to ANI in the national capital, the president of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), Ajay Kumar Lallu spoke on Priyanka Gandhi Rampur visit on February 04.

Lallu said, "We have come to know that a farmer Navneet ji, who came from Canada and was participating in protest peacefully, was shot at by police and lost his life, during tractor rally." "Priyanka Gandhi will meet his family at his residence in Rampur today (February 04)," he added.