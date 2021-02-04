NCAA Division III winter championships canceled for second straight year

Due to low participation numbers among member schools around the nation, the NCAA has canceled the 2021 winter championship events, leaving the division without a national champion for the second year in a row.

To cancel its winterspos academic year - citing low participation numbers as the reason for the decision.

This is the second straight year that the division three national championships have been canceled.

Last year the utica college men's ice hockey team was set to compete in the tournament prior to its cancellation.

Participation numbers around the country were below the 60 and 70 percent thresholds needed for different sports to be able to host a meaningful national championship event.

Utica college is intending to play at least regular season events for its winter teams beginning this month.

