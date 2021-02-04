Man wanted in connection to Macon bank robbery arrested

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - A man wanted in connection to a January bank robbery is now in custody.

Video games.

Campus police chief anita allensays he is still recovering in the hospital.

New tonight at 11: a man wanted in connection to a bank robbery in macon last month, is now in custody.

The bibb county sheriff's office says a crime stoppers tip led to the arrest of 26-year-old dajhaad lindsey.

He was wanted for robbing suntrust on mercer university drive january 11th.

The sheriff's office says lindsey was found at a home in dublin.

He's charged