Dare to dream: Holland Patent's Dare signs NLI to play football at Seton Hill

Holland Patent senior running back and linebacker Bryce Dare has signed his National Letter of Intent to play for NCAA Division II Seton Hill in Pennsylvania.

Dare has been on the golden knights varsity team since 2017 - where he played on both sides of the ball - primarily running back and middle linebacker.

He helped the knights to a section three title in 2018 - and soon he'll have an opportunity to step on a college field.

Something he's had his sights set on for a while.

Bryce dare: it means a step in the right direction, being able to go somewhere to compete at a high level toplayot come true today is a big deal for me.

It just comes down to what they're trying to build there.

They're trying to build a good program, they're trying to get back on the map as far as d-ii colleges go.

Coach daniel day has done a really good job bringing the program back to being up there with the rest of the d-ii programs when it comes to the psat, which is a tough d-ii division.

In addition to being a standout on the gridiron - dare also hit the mat in the winters - wrestling for the golden knights since 2016.