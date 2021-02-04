National Signing Day takes over central KY

Some schools didn't have them at all, some had them virtually and some still had them in person, but while taking precautions.

During a pandemic, signing ceremonies look a little different.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - While the pandemic has changed how we all live, dozens of athletes from across central KY still managed to find a school where they want to continue their football career.

In two recruits and one of them was huge.

4-star georgia native trevin wallace announced on wednesday he is a cat.

According to 24/7 sports, wallace is the #2 inside linebacker in the nation....35th overall recruit.

Wallace was recruited by linebackers coach jon sumrall and says that made all the difference.

We also have some future cats right here in our area.

Bourbon county's parker estes announcing he's accepting a preferred walk-in spot with kentucky.

Estes played a little bit of everywhere for the colonels, but did most of his damage on offense.

He felt kentucky was the best fit for him academically and athletically.

The pandemic means some schools like dunbar went virtual ior their signing ceremony.

The bulldogs had 5 sign.

John law to cumberlands.

Luke olive and jake smith to georgetown college.

Connor smith is headed to morehead state.

And josiah brown is headed to thomas more.

Over the last three years...head coach wes johnson says the dogs have had 21 players who have gone or are headed to the next level.

Over in title town..

The 4a state champs had five players sign letters of intent wednesday.

Three of them are going to campbellsville university.

Jagger gillis..

Luke sheperson and caleb edmiston will all be tigers this fall.

This year's 4a player of the year..

Will mcdaniel..

Is staying in danville to play at centre.

And..

Paul brown is head to upike.

All excited for the next step after the difficulties of recruitment during the pandemic.

And over at bryan station..

Three defenders signed their c1 3 letters of intent to play football at the college level.

Lineman braden furgeson is going across the ohio river to play at hanover college in indiana.

Joshua rowe and giovanni watson are both headed to kentucky wesleyan.

Rowe says the city and campus are what drew him to wesleyan.

Both say they're also excited to be teammates at the college level.

