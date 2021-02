BSF organises civic outreach program in Amritsar's Attari Village

Border Security Force (BSF) organised a civic camp in Attari Village of Punjab's Amritsar.

BSF distributed COVID-19 combating amenities and sports equipments.

The essential items were distributed in Government Senior Secondary School.

The civic outreach program was oragnised by 88th Battalion of BSF on February 03.

Speaking to ANI, principal of Govt Senior Secondary School, Rimpi Arora said, "Officers organised very good programme and gave equipment for post COVID-19 world.

I admire their gesture."