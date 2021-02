Union Minister Amit Shah warns after Rihanna's tweet in support of farmers' protest| Oneindia News

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday evening warned of the temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, a wave generated by a six-word tweet and hashtag from pop star Rihanna.

Shah tweeted 'No propaganda can deter India's unity!

No propaganda can stop India to attain new heights!

Propaganda can not decide India's fate only 'Progress' can.

India stands united and together to achieve progress.'

