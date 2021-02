Increase in capital outlay of Defence amid pandemic is huge step: IAF Chief

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday called the increase in the capital outlay of Defence budget "a huge step", which will provide adequate budgetary support amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We all know the pandemic effect and its impact on economic scenario.

To get this level (Rs 20,000 cr) increase in capital outlay, it's a huge step by government to provide that kind of budgetary support," he said.