The Mercedes EQA - Electric athlete in compact format

EQA is the name of the new entry-level model to the all-electric world of Mercedes-EQ vehicles.

The dynamic design of its SUV body is an indicator of the driving enjoyment to be found on board.

Offering an excellent compromise between performance, costs and time to market, the EQA is the first all-electric member of the compact car vehicle from Mercedes-Benz.

A close relation of the GLA, it delivers all the thrilling characteristics of that vehicle, combined in this case with an efficient electric power train.

Prices in Germany start at 47,540.50 euros.