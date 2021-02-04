Super Bowl Sunday, large gatherings are prohibited but some restaurants will be hosting

Some people are staying home, while others are sticking with the guidelines.

Health officials fear another spike in cases could be the consequence of large gatherings during Super Bowl Sunday.

New at 10 - the biggest sporting event in the country -- the super bowl -- is only four days away.

And public health officials fear game day gatherings could bring another spike of covid-19 cases.

Action news now reporter esteban reynoso joins us.

Esteban, could we see another spike like we saw over the holidays?

We're in february right now and cases are just now starting to go down after the holiday spike you can see right here on this graph from the c-d-c's website.

This big spike that we saw throughout the country just one month ago, cases now on the decline but -- take a look at deaths.

Just last week 4,000 people died in one day.

Deaths went up then stayed there.

And public health officials fear gathering to watch the super bowl could increase cases -- further increasing deaths.

I spoke to people in butte county today about their plans for super bowl sunday.

Nats of shopping cart* several people around the country are stocking up for sunday's big game, but some people are keeping the gatherings out of their plans.

"we are gonna be hanging out probably at my house, and io'm single parenting and especially with everything and what's going on we'll be keeping it lowkey."

"probably sit there and watch it with my girlfriend, goiong for tom brady and the tamba bay buccaneers."

"i'm gonna go to a friends house, small gathering.

Yeah we're gonna have some friends over, we might watch the super bowl on my phone but we're just gonna chill and eat snacks and stuff."

State guidelines say in the purple tier, there should be no indoor gathering at all -- and butte county public health is stressing that people should try to avoid any gatherings outside of your immediate family.

"we're just gonna be running some food and drinks specials, we're not throwing a big party by any means."

The union restaurant in oroville says they don't plan on anything big, but will continue to host guests inside, against state orders.

"it's not really about the money, it's about the employees, keeping the employees going, it's about restaurants being the focal point of the community."

Restaurants are only allowed to have outdoor dining in the purple tier, but people here understand why businesses need to open up.

"these restaurants and these people need to be able to do what they want to do.

If somebody feels endangered and stuff they don't need to be going out and about and so forth, but these people, the community, these restaurants need to be open."

"i know it's hard for everybody but it's sort of an investment in the future."

Alan, it's worth noting that businesses in the county aren't allowed to be open for indoor operations right now -- but butte county sheriff's and the city of chico say they are not enforcing the state's blueprint.

The city of chico told action news now only one businesses has been fined by the city of chico throughout the entire time of the pandemic -- for