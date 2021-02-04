PM Modi attends inauguration of Chauri Chaura Centenary celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended inauguration of the Chauri Chaura Centenary celebrations.

The event took place at Chauri Chaura in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur via video conferencing on February 04.

While addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "Incident of Chauri Chaura was not limited to a police station being set on fire.

Message of the incident was massive and huge.

Due to various reasons, it was treated as minor incident, but we should see it in context." "The fire was not just in the station but in the hearts of people," he added.