We've to move forward along with each and every people of India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended inauguration of the Chauri Chaura Centenary celebrations.

The event took place at Chauri Chaura in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur via video conferencing on February 04.

While addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "We have to pledge that the unity of the country is our priority and its respect above everything.

With this feeling, we have to move forward along with each and every people of India."