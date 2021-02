UK Jigsaw puzzle sales hit £100m

Figures show UK sales of jigsaws reached £100m in 2020, up 38% on the previous year.

Covid-19 restrictions on socialising also resulted in more puzzles being bought for adults rather than children, which is not the norm, with 15m sold.

One puzzle factory in Wiltshire has been overwhelmed by orders as people turn to indoor pastimes amid the Coronavirus outbreak Report by Thomasl.

