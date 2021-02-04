St. Matthews House host cold weather shelter

To donate drop off blankets or other items to any of the shelters.

Matthews House is opening its cold weather shelters and will provide food and drinks.

SWFL, including Cape Coral, FortMyers to Naples, temps will dipto the low 40s.IF YOU OR A LOVED ONE NEEDS APLACE TO GO TONIGHT, TO GET OUTOF THE COLD...SAINT MATTHEW’SHOUSE IS OPENING TWO SHELTERS.ONE IS AT THE CAMPBELL LODGE INNAPLES, AND THE OTHER AT THEFRIENDSHIP HOUSE IN IMMOKALEE.BLANKETS...SNACKS...AND COFFEEWILL BE PROVIDED.

BOTH SHELTERSOPEN AT EIGHT.

THE ORGANIZATIONSAYS IT WANTS TO HELP PROTECTPEOPLE IN THE COMMUNITY."We want people in where they’resafe and they’re secure.

Theyget some good food and get agood night’s rest."IF YOU’D LIKE TO HELP, THE ST.MATTHEWS HOUSE IS ASKING FORDONATIONS.

YOU CAN DONATEBLANKETS, WINTER COATS