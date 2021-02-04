Coast Guard medevacs woman from a container ship off WA coast. (@USCGPNW, Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier/Newsflash)

This is the moment a woman with breathing difficulties is airlifted off a ship on the strait between America and Canada by a US Coast Guard helicopter crew.Flight officers at the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound office received a call at around midday on Saturday about a 65-year-old woman who was unconscious and needed urgent medical attention.She was on board the Matson Kodiak, a 700-foot container ship that was travelling on the Strait of Juan de Fuca which includes part of the international boundary between Canada and the United States.(@USCGPNW, Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Strohmaier/Newsflash)