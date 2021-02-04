Ind vs Eng: 'Have brilliant players to choose from', says Joe Root ahead of 1st test match

The England Cricket Team was seen sweating it in practice session ahead of first test match on February 04.

The first test match will take place between England and India from February 05 to February 09 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The England Team is in India to play four test matches.

It will be followed by five T20Is and three ODIs.

While addressing a virtual press conference on February 04 ahead of the first test match between England and India, the batsman of England Cricket Team, Joe Root spoke about the balance in their squad.

Root said, "We have brilliant players and options to choose from.

There is a balance on our side and will discuss all the things before to make sure that we are happy with the team which we will take in game tomorrow (on February 05).