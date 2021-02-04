Canada names 'Proud Boys' a terrorist organization

Following the Capitol riots in D.C., Canada has categorized the far-right group "Proud Boys" as a terrorist organization.

Steps to prevent extremism in the country.

News 18's cody melin joins us from the alert desk this morning.

Cody, canada has added to their list of categorized terrorist organizations.

What do you know?

Hey there, marlee.

Canada has labeled the far-right group known as the "proud boys" as a terrorist organization.

This comes less than a month after some of the groups members stormed the capitol.

According to canada's public safety department, they believe the group has taken part in quote, "a terrorist activity" end quote.

This now puts the proud boys on the same list as al-qaida.

Due to this categorization, it's illegal for those in canada to give logistical or financial support to the proud boys.

The country now has the power to remove proud boys content from the internet as well.

Back home.

When asked if the biden white house would follow in the footsteps of canada, press secretary jen psaki said a decision would (not come until a review of national security and extremism was wrapped up.

The group was categorized as having ties to white nationalism back in 2018.

But that doesn't hold them to the same level as terrorist organizations here in the states.

As this story develops, i'll be sure to keep you updated and in the loop.

For now, reporting at the alert desk, cody melin news 18.

