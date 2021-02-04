Priyanka Gandhi meets family of farmer who lost his life during tractor rally

Congress leader and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family members of the farmer who lost his life during the tractor rally on 26th January (Republic Day) in Delhi, at their residence in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur on February 04.

While speaking to mediapersons, Priyanka said, "Family members of the deceased want judicial inquiry.

We are with the farmers and their families.

Out govt is yet to identify this movement as real struggle.

There is no politics behind it.

This is pain of our farmers."