‘India’s win in Australia…’: Joe Root speaks ahead of 1st test in Chennai

England cricket captain Joe Root lauded India’s series win in Australia and said that the Indian team deserves a lot of credit for their performance.

He further spoke on the team composition going into the first test against hosts India in Chennai and said that they have a lot of depth in the side to choose from.

Root added that they do not want to put pressure on any individual player and are expecting the whole team to perform well in the series.

Watch the full video for all the details.