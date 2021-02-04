Utica Police: Top 10 Most Wanted list for Feb. 2021

Wanted list for february.

Leading it is 25 year old charles phillips.

He is facing a second degree murder charge in connection to the december shooting death of 17 year old jazhier johnson.

Here's a look at video from the night of the shooting on december 14th.

Police say they found johnson lying dead in the road along the 14- hundred block of city street in utica.

Our newschannel two archives show 23 year old charisma hunt of utica was also arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting.

Charges for the nine other individuals range from assault... to criminal contempt.... and failing to register as a sex offender.

If you know any of these people... or know where they may be.... you're asked to call the utica police warrants unit at 315-223-3580.

We'll post this list of utica's most wanted and their related charges up on our website.... wktv.com.

The man shot in the chest