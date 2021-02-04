Firefighters rescue two people from submerged truck

Stamford (CT) Fire Department water rescue response to Cummings Park for a vehicle into the water.

Upon arrival, firefighters found 1 female occupant standing in the bed of the submerged truck.

A second male occupant could not exit the cab and was trapped inside.

Firefighters donned cold water rescue suits and use the aerial.

Of Truck 1 to remove both occupants.

While in the process of attempting to free the occupant inside the vehicle, the vehicle fully submerged.

Firefighters wear able to maintain physical contact with the occupant and force the small rear window and to safety.

Members of the department's dive team were entering the water at this time, but not needed for the rescue.

Both occupants of the vehicle were evaluated by Stamford EMS. One was transported to Stamford Hospital.

Fire Department divers remained at the scene to assist with removing the vehicle from the water.

The Stamford Police Department is investigating.

Video credit Stamford Fire Department