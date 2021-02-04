New Ethan 2/4/2021

Though he is still not able to walk on his own and still on IV fluids it appears he is out of the woods, staff members say.

We have an abc 36 update, on ethan, the dog, who was dumped, at the kentucky humane society in louisville last week, after he was nearly starved to death.

According to the humane society..

Ethan was released from the emergency animal hosptial yesterday.

The humane society, says he's still not able walk on his own...and will need constant care from the veterinary team.

He's on i-v fluids, medications and is being fed every two hours to help him gain weight.

According to the humane society...he appears to be out of the woods staff members say ethan has his own nursery with toys, at the humane society..to help him recover.