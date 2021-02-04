Will Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Get to Keep Committee Assignments?

The House will set a risky precedent by voting to decide whether Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene will be stripped from her committee assignments.
Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
The House will set a risky precedent by voting to decide whether Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene will be stripped from her committee assignments.
Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) will keep her Republican leadership post after a secret vote to oust her failed 145-61.
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy discusses freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) statement to GOP about her past..